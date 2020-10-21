Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Playlist

Marquette Radio staff members can’t get enough of these songs right now. Check them out and stay tuned for more weekly MUR playlists. Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop.

Reese Seberg, Station General Manager

Joji – Mr. Hollywood

Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager

Dominic Pierce, FELIVAND – Still

Emily Bittman, Music Director

Donovan – Season of the Witch

Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director

The 1975 – Fallingforyou

Maggie Riley, Publicist

The Distillers – Beat Your Heart Out

Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

MOZIAH – Can’t Stay in One Place

Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer

STRFKR – Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second

John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer

George Harrison – Got My Mind Set On You – Remastered