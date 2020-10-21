Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Playlist
Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Reese Seberg, Station General Manager
Joji – Mr. Hollywood
Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager
Dominic Pierce, FELIVAND – Still
Emily Bittman, Music Director
Donovan – Season of the Witch
Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director
The 1975 – Fallingforyou
Maggie Riley, Publicist
The Distillers – Beat Your Heart Out
Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer
MOZIAH – Can’t Stay in One Place
Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer
STRFKR – Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second
John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer
George Harrison – Got My Mind Set On You – Remastered