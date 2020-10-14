Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist
Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Reese Seberg, Station General Manager
Hozier – Wasteland Baby!
Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager
Steve Lacy – C U Girl
Emily Bittman, Music Director
Lunar Vacation – Blue Honey
Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director
Ray LaMontagne – Jolene
Maggie Riley, Publicist
The Go-Go’s – Vacation
Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer
LCD Soundsystem – oh baby
Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer
4 Non Blondes – What’s up?
John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer
Backstreet Boys – Everybody (Backstreets Back) – Radio Edit