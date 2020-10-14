Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist

Reese Seberg, General Manager of Marquette Radio|October 14, 2020

Marquette Radio staff members can't get enough of these songs right now. Check them out and stay tuned for more weekly MUR playlists. Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop.

Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:

 

 

Reese Seberg, Station General Manager

Hozier – Wasteland Baby!

Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager

Steve Lacy – C U Girl

Emily Bittman, Music Director

Lunar Vacation –  Blue Honey

Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director

Ray LaMontagne – Jolene

Maggie Riley, Publicist

The Go-Go’s – Vacation

Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

LCD Soundsystem – oh baby

Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer

4 Non Blondes – What’s up?

John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer 

Backstreet Boys – Everybody (Backstreets Back) – Radio Edit