31 Nights of Halloween movies showing this month

31 Nights of Halloween is a tradition that has been around since 1998, over two decades. Since then, it has been showing seasonal classics that can help viewers get into the Halloween spirit. Here are a few movies that are being featured this year. The full list can be found online.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory; Oct. 1, 12:30 p.m. & Midnight

Kicking off the 31 Nights of Halloween is “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” a classic 1971 film based off of the novel by Roald Dahl.

In the story, Willy Wonka is the eccentric owner of a magical candy factory. His candy is famously delicious around the world, but details about him and his factory remain shrouded in mystery. No one has seen him in nearly a decade. That is, until he announces to the world that after years of isolation, he will open his doors to five children.

For Charlie Bucket, a sweet boy from a poor family who dreams of exploring the Wonka Chocolate Factory, this is everything he could have hoped for. All he has to do is find one of five golden tickets hidden in the wrapping of five Wonka chocolate bars sent out all over the world.

What comes next for Charlie Bucket is a wild adventure involving an edible garden, a teleporting cowboy, the very first human blueberry and a whole lot of other strange things that might inspire some very interesting Halloween costumes.

Twitches & Twitches Too; Oct. 11 @ 9:50 p.m. & 11:55 p.m.

By the time Oct. 11 comes around, the temperature outside could already be starting to drop. This may just be the excuse you need to bundle up in some comfy clothes and wrap yourself up in a warm blanket for three hours while you binge “Twitches” and “Twitches Too.”

“Twitches” is a movie about two very different twin sisters, Alex and Camryn. Camryn was raised as an upbeat and popular girl from well-too-do family. While Alex, on the other hand, is a smart-mouth punk who is considered an outcast in school. The both of them live their whole lives apart from each other, each unaware of the other’s existence. Things change, however, on their 21st birthdays when they reunite to discover that not only are they twins, but they are also witches, a twofer revelation that eventually inspires the word “twitches.” Things escalate quickly for these twin witches as they make groundbreaking discoveries about their biological mother while teaming up to fight the forces of darkness.

“Twitches Too” is an exciting sequel that resurrects those forces of darkness as well as introduces the twitches’ biological father as a key character in need of saving. Once again, Alex and Camryn must team up despite poor odds to save the day.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas; Oct. 19 @ 9:30 p.m.

Does “The Nightmare Before Christmas” count as a Halloween movie? Nearly three decades have passed since the movie came out in 1993, but this question is still a hot topic of debate. According to Freeform, apparently the answer is yes.

This animated film stars a character named Jack Skellington, the “Pumpkin King” of Halloween Town who is responsible for bringing Halloween to the world by organizing his town to terrify people. Skellington accidentally falls through a portal which takes him to Christmas Town. Fascinated by the novel holiday and tired of his own responsibilities, he devises a plot to take over Christmas.

This ominous movie is packed with action, mischief, love and redemption. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” may be the perfect film if you want to celebrate Halloween with a spooky, feel-good movie that will bring a smile to your face.

Ghostbusters (1985); Oct. 31 @ 11:30 p.m.

This year’s 31 Nights of Halloween will be finished off with the iconic 1985 movie “Ghostbusters.”

“Ghostbusters” is an action-packed comedy starring Bill Murray, Harold Ramis and Dan Aykroyd.

It follows three scientists who lose their comfortable jobs at Columbia University due to their study of the paranormal. Undeterred, the scientists continue their research, forming “Ghostbusters,” a paranormal investigation organization.

What follows is a rocky road for the scientists including a bit of romance, some supernatural possessions, a few arrests, a gateway into another dimension and a giant “Stay Puft” marshmallow man determined to destroy the city of New York.

What better way is there to cap off the Halloween season?

This story was written by Charlotte Ives. She can be reached at charlotte.ives@marquette.edu.