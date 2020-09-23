Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist

Reese Seberg, General Manager of Marquette|September 23, 2020

Marquette Radio staff members can't get enough of these songs right now. Check them out and stay tuned for more weekly MUR playlists. Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop.

Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:

 

Reese Seberg, Station General Manager

Marcy Playground – Sex And Candy

Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager

Omar Apollo – Kamikaze

Emily Bittman, Music Director

Frankie Cosmos – Wannago

Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director

Fleetwood Mac – Gold Dust Woman – 2004 Remastered

Maggie Riley, Publicist

Kississippi – Red Lights

Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

Amir Obe – NATURALLY

Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer

Minnie Riperton – Les Fleurs

John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer 

Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine