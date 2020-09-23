Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist
Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Reese Seberg, Station General Manager
Marcy Playground – Sex And Candy
Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager
Omar Apollo – Kamikaze
Emily Bittman, Music Director
Frankie Cosmos – Wannago
Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director
Fleetwood Mac – Gold Dust Woman – 2004 Remastered
Maggie Riley, Publicist
Kississippi – Red Lights
Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer
Amir Obe – NATURALLY
Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer
Minnie Riperton – Les Fleurs
John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer
Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine