Megan Duffy coaches from the sideline in Marquette's 76-54 win over Butler on Feb. 16 on Play4Kay Day.

Zoe Comerford joins host John Leuzzi to discuss the latest surrounding Marquette women’s basketball and the BIG EAST Conference’s decision to move the league tournament back to Connecticut. John talks to women’s basketball head coach Megan Duffy as well in a pre-recorded interview.