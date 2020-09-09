Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist

Marquette Radio staff members can't get enough of these songs right now. Check them out and stay tuned for more weekly MUR playlists. Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop.

Reese Seberg, Station General Manager

Flatbush Zombies – Bounce

Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager

Nao, Lianne La Havas – Woman (feat. Lianne La Havas)

Emily Bittman, Music Director

Earl Sweatshirt – Riot!

Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director

T. Rex – Life’s a Gas

Maggie Riley, Publicist

The Beths – Dying to Believe

Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

Stray Cats – I Won’t Stand In Your Way

Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer

Moment In Paradise – Electric Light Orchestra

John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer

Billy Joel – Scenes From An Italian Restaurant