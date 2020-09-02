Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist

Reese Seberg, General Manager of Marquette Radio|September 2, 2020

Marquette Radio staff members can't get enough of these songs right now. Check them out and stay tuned for more weekly MUR playlists. Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop.

Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:

 

Reese Seberg, Station General Manager

april june – heaven’s getting closer

Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager

Yellow Days – Getting Closer

Emily Bittman, Music Director

Hoppers Luck – Quetico Island

Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director

Ritt Momney – Put Your Records On

Maggie Riley, Publicist

NNAMDÏ – Glass Casket

Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

Grand Funk Railroad – Some Kind Of Wonderful

Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer

Arctic Monkeys – No. 1 Party Anthem

John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer 

The Outfield – Your Love