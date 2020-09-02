Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist
Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Reese Seberg, Station General Manager
april june – heaven’s getting closer
Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager
Yellow Days – Getting Closer
Emily Bittman, Music Director
Hoppers Luck – Quetico Island
Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director
Ritt Momney – Put Your Records On
Maggie Riley, Publicist
NNAMDÏ – Glass Casket
Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer
Grand Funk Railroad – Some Kind Of Wonderful
Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer
Arctic Monkeys – No. 1 Party Anthem
John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer
The Outfield – Your Love