President Donald Trump addresses large crowd at the White House on final night of RNC

President Donald Trump speaks on the final night of the Republican National Convention. Screenshot from RNC livestream.

As President Donald Trump began his second address at the Republican National Convention on the final night, he sent his thoughts to those who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura, emphasizing that “we are one national family.”

He addressed a large crowd, mostly unmasked, at the White House Thursday night. Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination Monday, the first night of the RNC.

“We will rekindle new faith in our values, new pride in our history and a new spirit of unity that can only be realized through love for our great country,” Trump said.

He said America is not a land that is cloaked in darkness, instead it is “the torch that enlightens the entire world.”

Referencing numerous historical figures and events, Trump said that like American before, “we are meeting this challenge.”

Trump carried his speech by criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the Democratic party.

“This election will decide whether we save the American dream or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny,” he said.

Trump told the crowd about his “pro-American immigration” policy, taking on Big Pharma and passing VA Accountability and VA Choice for veterans. He discussed the 300 federal judges and two Supreme Court justices he will have appointed by the end of the term.

Trump said he went on to say that he has brought prosperity to inner cities, claiming that he has “done more for the African-American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln, our first Republican president.”

Trump focused on the Middle East, where he said he achieved the “first Middle East peace deal in 25 years” by moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem. He also discussed “rebuilding” the military and the creation of the Space Force.

He talked of the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, thank first responders and Vice President Mike Pence’s response team, as well as discussing national efforts such as the production of ventilators and the financial relief package that was enacted.

Trump said we will have a “safe and effective vaccine this year.”

“Over the past three months, we have gained over 9 million jobs, and that’s a record in the history of our country,” he said, about the growth of jobs.

Additionally, Trump vocalized his support law enforcement, condemning riots, looting, arson and violence, criticizing leadership in Democrat-run cities. He also referenced his executive order to create a 10-year sentence for taking down statues.

“As long as I am president, we will defend the absolute right of every American citizen to live in security, dignity and peace,” Trump said.

He also touched on “cancel culture,” stating that the goal of it is “to make decent Americans live in fear of being fired, expelled, shamed, humiliated and driven from society as we know it.”

Trump went on to outline his campaign platform, including his support for the Second Amendment, strong borders, and reduced taxes. He also mentioned supporting Medicare and Social Security, as well as an increased presence in space.

“Our country wasn’t built by cancel culture, speech codes and soul-crushing conformity. We are not a nation of timid spirits. We are a nation of fierce, proud and independent American patriots,” Trump said. “Together we are unstoppable. Together, we are unbeatable, because together we are the proud citizens of the United States of America.”

This story was written by Grace Dawson. She can be reached at grace.dawson@marquette.edu.