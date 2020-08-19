Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist
Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Reese Seberg, Station General Manager
Thundercat – Them Changes
Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager
Joe Hertz, Kablito – Beneficios
Emily Bittman, Music Director
Dad Bod – Wasting Another Heart
Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director
The Neighbourhood – Cherry Flavoured
Maggie Riley, Publicist
Bully – Where to Start
Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer
Thompson Twins, Metro Boomin – Hold Me Now
Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer
Luke Bryan – One Margarita