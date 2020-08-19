Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist

Reese Seberg, General Manager of Marquette Radio|August 19, 2020

Marquette Radio staff members can't get enough of these songs right now. Check them out and stay tuned for more weekly MUR playlists. Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop.

Marquette Radio staff members can't get enough of these songs right now. Check them out and stay tuned for more weekly MUR playlists. Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop.

Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:

 

 

Reese Seberg, Station General Manager

Thundercat – Them Changes

Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager

Joe Hertz, Kablito – Beneficios

Emily Bittman, Music Director

Dad Bod  – Wasting Another Heart

Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director

The Neighbourhood – Cherry Flavoured

Maggie Riley, Publicist

Bully – Where to Start

Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

Thompson Twins, Metro Boomin – Hold Me Now

Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer 

Luke Bryan – One Margarita