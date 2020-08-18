Former President Bill Clinton says Biden will ‘build back better’

Former President Bill Clinton highlighted the importance of a leader who will take responsibility and unite in order to rebuild the country during his speech on the second night of the Democratic National Convention. Clinton focused on President Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19 and the state of the economy.

He began his speech criticizing Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting his reluctance to listen to experts while claiming to handle the pandemic well.

“At first he said the virus was under control and would soon disappear,” Clinton said. “When it didn’t, he was on TV every day bragging on about what a great job he was doing, while scientists waited to give us vital information. When he didn’t like the expert advice he was given, he ignored it.”

Clinton also noted that despite having only 4% of the world’s population, the United States has 25% of the world’s COVID-19 cases with the number of deaths nearing 200,000.

Clinton said “there’s only chaos” within the current White House.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center,” said Clinton. “Just one thing never changes – his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.”

Clinton went on to critique Trump by saying that the president has worked to “entertain and inflame” through “denying, distracting, and demeaning,” suggesting that this approach will not beat COVID-19.

Focus then shifted to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as Clinton emphasized Biden’s ability to rebuild the U.S. economy.

“Our party is united in offering you a very different choice: a go-to-work president. A down-to-earth, get-the-job-done guy. A man with a mission: to take responsibility, not shift the blame; concentrate not distract; unite, not divide,” he said.

Clinton referenced the Obama administration, which presented Obama and Biden with the worst economy since the Great Depression, and the six years of job growth that resulted from Obama and Biden’s efforts.

He also noted Biden’s plans to focus on such things as financing factories and small businesses, promoting jobs in green energy and conservation, building modern infrastructure and ensuring the inclusion, in the economy and society, of communities often left behind.

Clinton highlighted Biden’s promises of a better economy with plans for living wages, as well as affordable education and healthcare.

Clinton’s speech rang similar to the speech of former First Lady Michelle Obama on the DNC’s first night – which also emphasized Trump’s failings in office, as he questioned President Trump’s abilities in his critiques, and voiced his confidence in Biden’s abilities to unite and rebuild the U.S.

“You know what Donald Trump will do with four more years; blame, bully, and belittle,” said Clinton. “And you know what Joe Biden will do: build back better.

