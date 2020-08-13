Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist

Reese Seberg, General Manager of Marquette Radio|August 13, 2020

Marquette Radio staff members can't get enough of these songs right now. Check them out and stay tuned for more weekly MUR playlists. Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop.

Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:

 

Reese Seberg, Station General Manager

Japanese Breakfast – Road Head

Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager

maye – My Love

Emily Bittman, Music Director

Mac Miller – Jet Fuel

Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director

Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto

Maggie Riley, Publicist

Sleater-Kinney – A Quarter to Three

Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

Rich Brian – Drive Safe

Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer

The Strokes – Oblivius

John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer 

Darius Rucker – Wagon Wheel