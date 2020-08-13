Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist
Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Reese Seberg, Station General Manager
Japanese Breakfast – Road Head
Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager
maye – My Love
Emily Bittman, Music Director
Mac Miller – Jet Fuel
Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director
Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
Maggie Riley, Publicist
Sleater-Kinney – A Quarter to Three
Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer
Rich Brian – Drive Safe
Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer
The Strokes – Oblivius
John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer
Darius Rucker – Wagon Wheel