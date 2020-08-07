Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist

Reese Seberg, General Manager of Marquette Radio|August 7, 2020

Marquette Radio staff members can't get enough of these songs right now. Check them out and stay tuned for more weekly MUR playlists. Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop.

Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:

 

 

Reese Seberg, Station General Manager

Labrinth, Zendaya – All For Us

Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager

Mac Miller – Objects in the Mirror

Emily Bittman, Music Director

Pink Floyd – Ibiza Bar

Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director

Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time

Maggie Riley, Publicist

Knox Fortune – Sincerity

Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

Aminé, Young Thug – Compensation (feat. Young Thug)

Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer

Gorillaz, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon – Plastic Beach (feat. Mich Jones and Paul Simonon)

John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer 

Elton John – Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)