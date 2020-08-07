Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist
Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Reese Seberg, Station General Manager
Labrinth, Zendaya – All For Us
Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager
Mac Miller – Objects in the Mirror
Emily Bittman, Music Director
Pink Floyd – Ibiza Bar
Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director
Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time
Maggie Riley, Publicist
Knox Fortune – Sincerity
Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer
Aminé, Young Thug – Compensation (feat. Young Thug)
Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer
Gorillaz, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon – Plastic Beach (feat. Mich Jones and Paul Simonon)
John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer
Elton John – Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)