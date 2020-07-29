Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist

Marquette Radio staff members can't get enough of these songs right now. Check them out and stay tuned for more weekly MUR playlists. Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop.

Reese Seberg, Station General Manager

Tame Impala – Yes I’m Changing

Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager

Remi Wolf – Down The Line

Emily Bittman, Music Director

Cat and the Curiosity – Dry Land

Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director

The Growlers – Die and Live Forever

Maggie Riley, Publicist

The Chicks – Sleep at Night

Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

Rich Brian – Love In My Pocket

Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer

Paul McCartney – Get Me Out Of Here – Medley

John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer

Mighty Love – The Spinners