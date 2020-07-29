Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist
Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Reese Seberg, Station General Manager
Tame Impala – Yes I’m Changing
Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager
Remi Wolf – Down The Line
Emily Bittman, Music Director
Cat and the Curiosity – Dry Land
Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director
The Growlers – Die and Live Forever
Maggie Riley, Publicist
The Chicks – Sleep at Night
Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer
Rich Brian – Love In My Pocket
Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer
Paul McCartney – Get Me Out Of Here – Medley
John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer
Mighty Love – The Spinners