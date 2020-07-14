Marquette Athletics delays voluntary workouts due to COVID-19

Marquette Athletics announced Tuesday a delay to the start of voluntary workouts for all sports because of increased cases of COVID-19 in Milwaukee.

“Due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Milwaukee Area, we will be delaying the start of voluntary and NCAA-permissible organized workouts indefinitely,” the statement said. “All athletic facilities, including Valley Fields, will remain closed to student-athletes. With our inability to identify a return date at this time, a majority of the student-athletes already in Milwaukee have decided to return home after discussions with their respective parents and coaches.”

As of July 14, there have been 14,399 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Milwaukee County according to the Wisconsin State Health Department. Milwaukee County has the most confirmed cases out of all the counties in the state of Wisconsin, according to the New York Times coronavirus map.

There were 964 new cases reported Tuesday in Wisconsin, bringing the total of coronavirus cases in the state to 37,906.

The BIG EAST Conference announced June 8 that the leagues fall sports will be split into two divisions, the East and Midwest for the 2020 campaign. The motive behind implementing regionalized divisions is to limit the amount of travel for teams.

A spokeswoman from the BIG EAST told the Marquette Wire afternoon via email that the conference has not made any further decisions regarding fall sports.

This story is developing.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.