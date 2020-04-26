Williams commits to Duffy’s program

Two days after experiencing the first player to leave her program, Marquette women’s basketball head coach Megan Duffy gained a newcomer. Makiyah Williams, a guard in the Class of 2021, verbally committed to Duffy’s program Friday afternoon on Twitter via her high school team’s account.

“Marquette was the best fit for me. There was a lot of different coincidences, such as picking a school where I would be apart of a team that could beat a team like Connecticut,” Williams told the Chicago Tribune on her commitment.

She will get the chance to help the Golden Eagles beat UConn, as the Huskies will be returning to the BIG EAST this upcoming year.

Williams is a six-foot guard from River Forest, Illinois. She averaged 20.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.3 steals and 1.9 assists in her junior season this past year. According to Prep Girls Hoops, she is ranked the No. 6 player in the Class of 2021 from Illinois.

She is the first member of the 2025 class to commit to Duffy’s program.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.