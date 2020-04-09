Marquette Radio’s 8th Weekly Staff Playlist

Mackane Vogel, General Manager of Marquette Radio|April 9, 2020

Marquette Radio staff members can't get enough of these songs right now. Check them out and stay tuned for more weekly MUR playlists.

Every week, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop. Here are this week’s staff picks:

Mackane Vogel, Station General Manager

The 1975 – The Birthday Party

Alec Fischer, Assistant General Manager

Liam Lynch – United States of Whatever

Reese Seberg, Music Director

Fleetwood Mac – Never Going Back Again

Emily Bittman, Assistant Music Director

Peach Pit – Camilla, I’m at Home

Maggie Riley, Publicist

Omar Apollo – Imagine U

Caitlyn Birmingham, Audio Content Director

Dear and the Headlights – Talk About

Dan Avington, Sports Audio Content Producer 

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie – Numbers