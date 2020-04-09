Marquette Radio’s 8th Weekly Staff Playlist
Every week, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Mackane Vogel, Station General Manager
The 1975 – The Birthday Party
Alec Fischer, Assistant General Manager
Liam Lynch – United States of Whatever
Reese Seberg, Music Director
Fleetwood Mac – Never Going Back Again
Emily Bittman, Assistant Music Director
Peach Pit – Camilla, I’m at Home
Maggie Riley, Publicist
Omar Apollo – Imagine U
Caitlyn Birmingham, Audio Content Director
Dear and the Headlights – Talk About
Dan Avington, Sports Audio Content Producer
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie – Numbers