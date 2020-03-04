Duffy named BIG EAST Coach of the Year

Three days after earning her first win against a ranked team as head coach of Marquette women’s basketball, the conference named Megan Duffy as the BIG EAST Coach of the Year Wednesday. This is the first award Duffy has received in her three years as a head coach.

In her first season at MU, Duffy led the program to its fourth consecutive 20-win campaign. The team also finished second in the BIG EAST standings after being picked to finish ninth in the Preseason Coaches Poll.

The former Notre Dame point guard also holds the second-highest winning percentage in the country among third-year head coaches with 71%. She has collected at least 20 wins in each of her three seasons as a head coach.

In addition to Duffy’s honor, first-year forward Camryn Taylor was named to the All-BIG EAST Freshman Team. The Peoria, Illinois native has averaged 9.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season. Taylor has played a significant role off the bench this season for the Golden Eagles.

Junior Selena Lott was also named to the All-BIG EAST Second Team. Lott leads the Golden Eagles with 15 points per game. The junior guard also finished second in the BIG EAST with 5.9 assists per game in conference play.

Marquette will start postseason play Saturday at 6 p.m. in the BIG EAST Tournament at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The Golden Eagles will play the winner of Villanova and Xavier.

