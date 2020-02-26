Shooting occurs at Molson Coors

MUPD responded, along with MPD and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department. Marquette Wire stock photo.

There is a critical incident occurring at the Molson Coors campus near the 4000 block of W. State Street, according to an email from Marquette University Police Department. This is amid reports of an active shooter.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that an employee received an email stating there was an active shooter nearby.

There is currently no threat to campus. MUPD responded to the scene along with Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, according to the email.

Michael Korpela, an instructor at Marquette, also works at Miller Coors, a subsidiary of Molson Coors.

“We offer our prayers and support for the family and friends of those affected and for the entire Molson Coors family,” MUPD Chief Edith Hudson said in the email.

Lynn Griffith, senior director of university communication, said that the Office of Marketing and Communication does not have further information.

MPD is handling the investigation, Griffith said.

This story is developing.