Joe Daniels served as dean of the College of Business Administration. Photo courtesy of the Office of Marketing and Communication

Joe Daniels, dean of the College of Business, dies at 60 years old

Joe Daniels, dean of the College of Business Administration, died after being struck by a vehicle on campus last night, according to an email from University President Michael Lovell.

“On behalf of the entire Marquette community, please join me in praying for the Daniels family and friends and our colleagues in the College of Business Administration,” Lovell said in the email.

The Milwaukee Police Department said Daniels was crossing the street at 10th St. and Wisconsin Ave. when a woman drove through a green light at a high speed and struck him, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Daniels, a faculty member at Marquette since 1992, was then taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, Milwaukee Police Department Sgt. Sheronda Grant told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The driver was arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Daniels was announced to be the dean of the College of Business Administration in January after serving as acting dean since May 2019.

All of College of Business Administration classes are cancelled today and this evening. A prayer service will be held in the Alumni Memorial Union at 2 p.m.

Funeral arrangements will be shared through Marquette Today when announced.

Sarah Feldner, acting dean of the College of Communication, sent an email to communication faculty asking faculty to provide support to each other and students.

“Everyone will be responding to this loss in their own way; I ask that each of you keep a look out for each other and for our students,” Feldner said in an email. “If you see a student or colleague who may be struggling, please let us know so that we can help connect them with appropriate support and resources.”

“We are heartbroken by the loss of @BizDeanMU, Dr. Joe Daniels,” Marquette tweeted. “He was a kindhearted man who touched everyone who knew him. We will miss him immensely.”

“We are so deeply saddened by the passing of our @MarquetteU colleague, Dr. Joe Daniels. I was blessed to call Joe not only a colleague but a dear friend. He will be missed by so many. Please keep his family, friends and our community in your thoughts and prayers,” Kris Ropella, Opus dean of the College of Engineering, stated via a tweet.