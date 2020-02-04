Marquette Radio’s Fifth Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist

Mackane Vogel, General Manager of Marquette Radio|February 4, 2020

Marquette Radio staff members can't stop listening to these songs this week.

Marquette Radio staff members can't stop listening to these songs this week.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop lately. Here are this week’s staff picks:

Mackane Vogel, Station General Manager

carwash – Striptease

Alec Fischer, Assistant General Manager

Night Moves – Border on Border

Reese Seberg, Music Director

Jaden & Tyler, The Creator – NOIZE

Emily Bittman, Assistant Music Director

The Rolling Stones – Sweet Virginia

Maggie Riley, Publicist

Sen Morimoto – People Watching

Caitlyn Birmingham, Audio Content Director

MISSIO – Underground

Dan Avington, Sports Audio Content Producer 

Mustard & Roddy Ricch – Ballin’

Grace Kwapil, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

Rachel Platten – Collide

Maria Crenshaw, MUR General Volunteer

Goth Babe – Sometimes