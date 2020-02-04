Marquette Radio’s Fifth Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist
Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop lately. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Mackane Vogel, Station General Manager
carwash – Striptease
Alec Fischer, Assistant General Manager
Night Moves – Border on Border
Reese Seberg, Music Director
Jaden & Tyler, The Creator – NOIZE
Emily Bittman, Assistant Music Director
The Rolling Stones – Sweet Virginia
Maggie Riley, Publicist
Sen Morimoto – People Watching
Caitlyn Birmingham, Audio Content Director
MISSIO – Underground
Dan Avington, Sports Audio Content Producer
Mustard & Roddy Ricch – Ballin’
Grace Kwapil, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer
Rachel Platten – Collide
Maria Crenshaw, MUR General Volunteer
Goth Babe – Sometimes
