Former Marquette student arrested at Straz Hall

A former Marquette student was arrested by Marquette University Police Department earlier today in Straz Hall, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski said.

The incident, which is currently being investigated by MUPD, occurred this morning after the individual in question attempted “to gain entry to areas they no longer had access to,” Stolarski said in an email.

At this time, it is not clear why the former Marquette student tried to enter restricted areas of the College of Business Administration building.

Upon MUPD’s arrival, the trespassing individual was arrested due to an existing warrant, MUPD assistant chief Jeffrey Kranz said.

Kranz did not specify the nature of the warrant.

This story is developing.