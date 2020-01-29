Marquette Radio’s Fourth Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist

Mackane Vogel, General Manager of Marquette Radio|January 29, 2020

Marquette Radio staff members can't stop listening to these songs this week.

Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop lately. Here are this week’s staff picks:

Mackane Vogel, Station General Manager

Alex Cameron – Stepdad

Alec Fischer, Assistant General Manager

Milky Chance – The Game

Reese Seberg, Music Director

Wet – Don’t Wanna Be Your Girl

Emily Bittman, Assistant Music Director

Peach Pit – Shampoo Bottles

Caitlyn Birmingham, Audio Content Director

The Darkness – Hazel Eyes

Dan Avington, Sports Audio Content Producer 

JACKBOYS – OUT WEST (feat. Young Thug)

Grace Kwapil, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

Khalid – Right Back

Maria Crenshaw, MUR General Volunteer

The Growlers – Dope on a Rope