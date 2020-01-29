Marquette Radio’s Fourth Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist
Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop lately. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Mackane Vogel, Station General Manager
Alex Cameron – Stepdad
Alec Fischer, Assistant General Manager
Milky Chance – The Game
Reese Seberg, Music Director
Wet – Don’t Wanna Be Your Girl
Emily Bittman, Assistant Music Director
Peach Pit – Shampoo Bottles
Caitlyn Birmingham, Audio Content Director
The Darkness – Hazel Eyes
Dan Avington, Sports Audio Content Producer
JACKBOYS – OUT WEST (feat. Young Thug)
Grace Kwapil, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer
Khalid – Right Back
Maria Crenshaw, MUR General Volunteer
The Growlers – Dope on a Rope
