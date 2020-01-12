BASELINE: Marquette picks up big victory over Seton Hall to continue win streak

Selena Lott (24) dribbles the basketball in the Golden Eagles' 81-60 victory over the Pirates Sunday afternoon. She had 19 points.

Less than two days after a crucial BIG EAST victory over the St. John’s Red Storm, Marquette women’s basketball took down the Seton Hall Pirates 81-60 at the Al McGuire Center Sunday.

MU struggled to keep up with the fast and physical Pirates in the first half, but utilized an early spark in the third quarter to pick up a win over the team projected third in the BIG EAST Preseason Poll. Here’s a breakdown of the Golden Eagles’ third consecutive win:

Game MVP

First-year forward Camryn Taylor had a career day for the Golden Eagles, totaling 23 points and 11 rebounds for her first collegiate double-double.

Taylor shot 9-for-15 from the field and went 50% from the free throw line to lead Marquette in scoring despite playing only 24 minutes.

In addition to her offensive prowess, Taylor was often tasked with defending one of Seton Hall’s top players, Shadeen Samuels or Desiree Elmore, on every possession and held both to low scoring outputs.

Notes

Marquette held BIG EAST Preseason Player of the Year Shadeen Samuels to just six points on 2-for-7 shooting and forced preseason All-BIG EAST selection Desiree Elmore to a 4-for-11 day.

The teams shot a combined 62 free throws in the game. There were 27 fouls called against the Pirates, and MU was whistled for 20 penalties.

The Golden Eagles shot just 23.5% from beyond the arc, going a combined 4-for-17 from three point land. Senior guard Isabelle Spingola accounted for two of the four makes.

MU out-rebounded Seton Hall 28 to 12 in the second half. In the third quarter alone, the Golden Eagles had 17 compared to just six for the Pirates.

Marquette junior guard Selena Lott finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists on the day.

Every active player on Marquette’s roster scored against Seton Hall. First-year guards Claire Kaifes, Destiny Strother and Taylor Valladay each scored in the final minute of play, while sophomore forward Chloe Marotta and first-year guard Nirel Lougbo each added a made free throw earlier in the matchup.

Quote of the day

“We’re getting back into school and our routine (on Monday),” head coach Megan Duffy said. “We’re going to give our players a day to put the student back in student-athlete.”

Next up

Marquette (12-4, 3-2 BIG EAST) heads out of Milwaukee for a two-game road trip, beginning with a matchup against the Butler Bulldogs Friday at 5:30 p.m.

This story was written by Dan Avington. He can be reached daniel.avington@marquette.edu or on Twitter at @danavington.