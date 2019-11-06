BREAKING: Markus Roeders steps down after 24 years as women’s soccer head coach

November 6, 2019
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Higher Education
Academic senate discusses university changes
Uncategorized
Wire Sports Weekly – Sept. 30
Campus Development
Marquette moves up in the US News ranking
Metro & Politics
Marquette University Law School poll provides perspective, not prediction
News
Marquette alumna writes novel about illegal abortion in the 1960s
featured
President Lovell hands out free breakfast sandwiches at Sendiks Fresh2GO on the first day of classes
Dining hall facilities receive grades, new dining hall scores lowest
Men's Tennis
Men’s and women’s tennis fall short in BIG EAST Tournament
CD Review
Anderson .Paak releases album ‘Ventura’
On-campus phone outage, students encouraged to call MUPD from cell phones
Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.