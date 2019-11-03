No. 10 Marquette volleyball sweeps Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse

Junior setter Sarah Rose sets the ball in Marquette's win against Xavier Nov. 1 at the Al McGuire Center.

No. 10 Marquette women’s volleyball swept the Butler Bulldogs (25-14, 25-22, 25-21) at Hinkle Fieldhouse Sunday, marking MU’s sixth straight victory in BIG EAST play.

Marquette got out to a slow start in the first set but then went on a 5-0 run to take the lead. The Golden Eagles didn’t relinquish the lead for the rest of the frame and took the set 25-14.

Senior Gwyn Jones totaled seven kills on seven attacks for a hitting percentage of 1.000 in the frame.

MU hopped to an early lead in the second, but Butler tied it at 11-11.

After a timeout, Marquette was on the verge of taking the set easily, but the Bulldogs weren’t done quite yet, fighting off multiple set points and making the score 24-22.

Sophomore Ellie Koontz recorded a kill to secure the victory in the second set.

The third frame was entirely Marquette, with MU leading from start to finish and taking the sweep with a 25-21 victory.

Senior Allie Barber led the way with 13 kills, while junior Hope Werch and Jones contributed 11. Senior setter Lauren Speckman totaled 24 assists and 10 digs for a double-double, and junior Martha Konovodoff had a match-high 13 digs.

As a squad, the Golden Eagles hit .352 in the match, totaling just 12 errors on the day.

Brooke Gregory led the Bulldogs with eight kills on a .583 hitting percentage and Melody Davidson contributed seven. Megan Ramseyer added 18 assists, and Elizabeth LaBue had 11 digs.

Marquette (21-3, 11-1 BIG EAST) now has two matchups against the DePaul Blue Demons coming up. The first will be at the Al McGuire Center Friday at 7 p.m.