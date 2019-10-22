Howard earns spot on AP Preseason All-America team

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Markus Howard can add another accolade to his resume: Associated Press Preseason All-America selection.

The award comes after averaging 25 points per game as a junior last season. He also shot 40.6% from 3-point range. It resulted in Second Team AP All-America and BIG EAST Player of the Year honors last season.

Howard is also the only BIG EAST player to be on the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year preseason watch list.

Fellow BIG EAST guard Myles Powell is also an AP Preseason All-American after averaging 23.1 points per game last season. His 22 points helped Seton Hall eliminate Marquette in the BIG EAST Tournament semifinals.

Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and Memphis’ James Wiseman round out the rest of the AP Preseason All-America team. Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski recruited Nwora and Winston while they were in high school.