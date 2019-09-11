MUSG fall election results released today

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

At 12 p.m. today, Marquette University Student Government hosted its fall elections press conference in Alumni Memorial Union 133 to announce the winners.

There were 1,698 voters, which is a 20% voter turnout.

MUSG elections coordinator Savannah Charles compiled the results.

Freshman Brandon Brewer won Abbotsford Hall senator, receiving 40 votes. Freshman Dyve’a Robinson came second in the race with 14 votes.

Carey Forbes ran unopposed for Carpenter Tower senator and won with 56 votes.

Freshman Grace Thompson ran unopposed for Cobeen Hall senator and won with 98 votes.

Sophomore Oluwapelumi Oguntude and freshman Carlos Alba won commuter senator positions with 49 and 40 votes, respectively. Ivan Rojo received 35 votes.

Freshman Darrell Dufek won Mashuda Hall senator with 87 votes in an unopposed race.

For off-campus senator, senior Sara Weber and junior Kevin O’Finn won with 208 and 151 votes, respectively. Four seats are still open.

Sophomore Christian Cruz won Schroeder Hall senator unopposed with 50 votes. One seat remains open.

Sophomore Sierra Jones won Straz Tower senator with 83 votes. Madison Wolff came in second with 36 votes.

One seat still remains for Eckstein Hall, Evans Scholars, O’Donnell Hall and Wells St. Hall.

“Senators identify the needs, issues and concerns of their constituents, that being the students of Marquette’s campus as a whole as well as in their residential area, they also attend Senate meetings each week,” MUSG Legislative Vice President Feider said.

Feider also said for the vacant seats, the process for applying is simple. There will be applications for positions on the MUSG website.

This story is developing.