Correction
In the Monday, August 26 edition of the Tribune, Jean Carney’s graduation year and book publication date were wrong. Jean K. Carney graduated in 1970 from the College of Journalism. Her novel, Blackbird Blues, will be published Oct. 1. Her website is jeankcarney.com. The Tribune regrets these errors.
