Women’s soccer’s offensive struggles continue against No. 15 Wisconsin

Wisconsin has won its last five matchups against Marquette. (Marquette Wire Stock Photo)

Wisconsin has won its last five matchups against Marquette. (Marquette Wire Stock Photo)

Wisconsin has won its last five matchups against Marquette. (Marquette Wire Stock Photo)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Marquette women’s soccer entered Thursday’s game looking for its first goal and first win of 2019 after losing in two shutouts last week.

But the Golden Eagles will have to wait for both things after losing 1-0 to No. 15 Wisconsin in overtime.

The Golden Eagles’ back line held firm and didn’t allow a goal to the Badgers in the first 90 minutes, forcing Wisconsin to overtime for the first time since 2010.

But in the third minute of overtime, Lauren Rice put one past Marquette senior goalkeeper Maddy Henry for the game-winner.

Marquette did not manage to get a single shot until the overtime period, being outshot 18-1 on the night. Junior forward Kylie Sprecher had a chance to send MU home victorious, but could not find the back of the net.

Henry collected five saves, making her the first Marquette goalkeeper to record 300 career saves.

Freshmen Addie Shock and Josie Kelderman saw extended playing time Thursday night, playing in all 93 minutes of action.

MU has not defeated its in-state rival to the west since 2010.

Marquette (0-3) will head home to take on Michigan in its home opener Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Central time.