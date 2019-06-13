Marquette adopts new test optional policy for class of 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The university recently adopted a test optional policy that will allow students to decide whether to include their ACT/SAT scores as part of their university applications. The policy will begin with the freshman class of 2020, according to a news release.

Dean of undergraduate admissions Brian Troyer said this policy has been considered since May 2018 by the the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.

President Lovell said in the release that this new policy allows for a more diverse group of students.

Troyer said the Jesuit values of cura personalis extend to the application process.

“We believe, and our research supports this, that a four-hour SAT or ACT test has not successfully predicted student success at Marquette nearly as much as performance over four years of rigorous high school curricula,” Troyer said in an email.

Troyer said students now have a choice whether to include SAT or ACT scores in their unique admission process.

“For students who do choose to submit an ACT and/or SAT score, the score will be evaluated as a component in the holistic admission review process,” he said in an email.

All applicants will also have the ability to apply for any Marquette scholarship, regardless of whether they sent in their score, according to the news release.

Four years of strong performance in rigorous high school coursework has always been the most important measure in Marquette’s holistic admission review, Troyer said. “We believe students are who they are because of their life experiences, work ethic and their engagement in and out of the classroom,” he said.