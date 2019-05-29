Marquette to face Purdue in Gavitt Games
Marquette men’s basketball will take on Purdue University Nov. 13 at Fiserv Forum, the BIG EAST announced Wednesday afternoon. It is part of the fifth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games, an eight-game preseason series between members of the BIG EAST and Big Ten between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14.
It will be the second matchup between Marquette and Purdue in the last three seasons. The Boilermakers defeated the Golden Eagles 86-71 in 2017 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center despite a combined 49 points from MU guards Andrew Rowsey and Markus Howard.
Other notable matchups include Creighton at Michigan, Michigan State at Seton Hall and Villanova at Ohio State.
All games will be televised on FS1 or Big Ten Network.
