The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Jayce Johnson transfers to Marquette, eligible to play immediately

John Steppe, Executive Sports Editor|May 7, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Jayce Johnson transfers to Marquette, eligible to play immediately

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marquette men’s basketball secured the commitment of Utah graduate transfer Jayce Johnson Tuesday afternoon, a source with direct knowledge confirmed.

He will be eligible to play immediately this fall for his final year of eligibility. It leaves Marquette with two open scholarships for the upcoming season.

Johnson, a 7-foot center, averaged 7.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Utes last season. He had a season-high 17 points Feb. 14 against Arizona.

“He’s a terrific rebounder,” head coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “He’s a tremendous competitor. … The thing I like the most about him is he wants to be a part of a winner.”

Johnson joins Theo John and Ed Morrow as post options for next year, giving Wojciechowski more flexibility in the post.

“There’s no question you’re going to see us next year having two big guys on the court at the same time,” Wojciechowski said. “There is going to be times where we are really big with two traditional post players. For me, that’s exciting. And there will be other times where one of those guys will be on the court.”

Originally he chose Utah over Colorado, Notre Dame, California and Stanford. He played for the same summer basketball program as former Marquette recruiting targets Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Riley Battin.

Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Johnson’s commitment.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
John Steppe, Executive Sports Editor

John Steppe is the executive sports editor for the Marquette Wire. He is a junior majoring in journalism and double-minoring in digital media and Spanish....

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Men’s basketball to go on foreign tour to Spain, France this summer
Men’s basketball to go on foreign tour to Spain, France this summer
Wojo, Marquette agree to five-year extension
Wojo, Marquette agree to five-year extension
Hauser brothers leave Marquette men’s basketball
Hauser brothers leave Marquette men’s basketball
Howard returns for his senior year
Howard returns for his senior year
Howard named to AP All-America Second Team
Howard named to AP All-America Second Team

Other stories filed under Sports

Men’s basketball to go on foreign tour to Spain, France this summer
Men’s basketball to go on foreign tour to Spain, France this summer
Wojo, Marquette agree to five-year extension
Wojo, Marquette agree to five-year extension
Women’s lacrosse loses to No. 24 Georgetown in BIG EAST semifinals
Women’s lacrosse loses to No. 24 Georgetown in BIG EAST semifinals
Richard named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year, three others receive honors
Richard named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year, three others receive honors
Al McGuire Center to have brand new scoreboard this fall
Al McGuire Center to have brand new scoreboard this fall
Navigate Left
  • Jayce Johnson transfers to Marquette, eligible to play immediately

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball to go on foreign tour to Spain, France this summer

  • Jayce Johnson transfers to Marquette, eligible to play immediately

    Men's Basketball

    Wojo, Marquette agree to five-year extension

  • Jayce Johnson transfers to Marquette, eligible to play immediately

    Men's Basketball

    Hauser brothers leave Marquette men’s basketball

  • Jayce Johnson transfers to Marquette, eligible to play immediately

    Men's Basketball

    Howard returns for his senior year

  • Jayce Johnson transfers to Marquette, eligible to play immediately

    Men's Basketball

    Howard named to AP All-America Second Team

  • Jayce Johnson transfers to Marquette, eligible to play immediately

    Men's Basketball

    Teammates embrace Howard’s 30-point performances

  • Jayce Johnson transfers to Marquette, eligible to play immediately

    Men's Basketball

    Historic performance from Ja Morant brings abrupt end to Marquette’s postseason run

  • Jayce Johnson transfers to Marquette, eligible to play immediately

    Men's Basketball

    Hauser brothers bring competitiveness to NCAA Tournament

  • Jayce Johnson transfers to Marquette, eligible to play immediately

    Men's Basketball

    Chris Paul camp attendees square off in first round of March Madness

  • Jayce Johnson transfers to Marquette, eligible to play immediately

    Arts & Entertainment

    Singing On

Navigate Right