Hiedeman to participate in national 3-point championship

Marquette women’s basketball senior guard Natisha Hiedeman will be competing in the Women’s 3-Point Championship roster for the 31st annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, Intersport announced Tuesday morning.

The event will take place this Thursday at Minneapolis’ Target Center at 8 p.m Central Standard Time and will air live on ESPN. She is one of eight women’s college basketball players who will be participating in the event.

The event invites 24 of the nation’s most elite men’s and women’s college basketball players and showcases their dunking and sharp-shooting talents.

Hiedeman joins Tatiyiana McMorris, Nicki Taggart and Lori Goerlitz as the only women’s players in MU history to participate in the 3-Point Championship.

Hiedeman’s invitation comes after her historic final year at Marquette. The Green Bay, Wis. native was the BIG EAST Player of the Year and a unanimous All-BIG EAST First Team selection. She’s also an honorable mention on the AP All-American team.

Her 1,913 points are third-best in program history. She also set a record for most 3-pointers made with 301.