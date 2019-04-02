The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Hiedeman to participate in national 3-point championship

Tyler Peters, Sports Reporter|April 2, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Hiedeman to participate in national 3-point championship

Photo by Elena Fiegen

Photo by Elena Fiegen

Photo by Elena Fiegen

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marquette women’s basketball senior guard Natisha Hiedeman will be competing in the Women’s 3-Point Championship roster for the 31st annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, Intersport announced Tuesday morning.

The event will take place this Thursday at Minneapolis’ Target Center at 8 p.m Central Standard Time and will air live on ESPN. She is one of eight women’s college basketball players who will be participating in the event.

The event invites 24 of the nation’s most elite men’s and women’s college basketball players and showcases their dunking and sharp-shooting talents.

Hiedeman joins Tatiyiana McMorris, Nicki Taggart and Lori Goerlitz as the only women’s players in MU history to participate in the 3-Point Championship.

Hiedeman’s invitation comes after her historic final year at Marquette. The Green Bay, Wis. native was the BIG EAST Player of the Year and a unanimous All-BIG EAST First Team selection. She’s also an honorable mention on the AP All-American team.

Her 1,913 points are third-best in program history. She also set a record for most 3-pointers made with 301.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Howard named to AP All-America Second Team
Howard named to AP All-America Second Team
Washington makes big impact as freshman face-off specialist
Washington makes big impact as freshman face-off specialist
Men’s soccer experiences traveling the world
Men’s soccer experiences traveling the world
Horning, Leva provide quality minutes at the goalie position
Horning, Leva provide quality minutes at the goalie position
Women’s soccer looks to take leap in spring season
Women’s soccer looks to take leap in spring season

Other stories filed under Women's Basketball

Hiedeman named AP All-American Honorable Mention
Hiedeman named AP All-American Honorable Mention
Davenport fills in as coach after injury
Davenport fills in as coach after injury
Six seniors set precedent for basketball program’s culture
Six seniors set precedent for basketball program’s culture
Three takeaways: Carter’s record night eliminates Marquette from NCAA Tournament
Three takeaways: Carter’s record night eliminates Marquette from NCAA Tournament
Women’s basketball loses in final minute to Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament
Women’s basketball loses in final minute to Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament
Navigate Left
  • Hiedeman to participate in national 3-point championship

    Men's Basketball

    Howard named to AP All-America Second Team

  • Hiedeman to participate in national 3-point championship

    Men's Lacrosse

    Washington makes big impact as freshman face-off specialist

  • Hiedeman to participate in national 3-point championship

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s soccer experiences traveling the world

  • Hiedeman to participate in national 3-point championship

    Sports

    Horning, Leva provide quality minutes at the goalie position

  • Hiedeman to participate in national 3-point championship

    Sports

    Women’s soccer looks to take leap in spring season

  • Hiedeman to participate in national 3-point championship

    Men's Track & Field

    Track and field strives for another successful outdoor season

  • Hiedeman to participate in national 3-point championship

    Men's Lacrosse

    Connolly, Ehlert create defensive unit for MLAX

  • Hiedeman to participate in national 3-point championship

    Sports

    Hiedeman named AP All-American Honorable Mention

  • Hiedeman to participate in national 3-point championship

    Sports

    Women’s lacrosse falls to Villanova in BIG EAST opener

  • Hiedeman to participate in national 3-point championship

    Men's Lacrosse

    Marquette falls to Villanova in first BIG EAST loss

Navigate Right