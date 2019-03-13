Markus Howard named BIG EAST Player of the Year

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Markus Howard can officially add conference player of the year to his already-lengthy list of accolades.

The junior guard was named the 2019 BIG EAST Player of the Year Wednesday afternoon prior to the start of the conference tournament.

Howard ended the regular season with 24.9 points per game in BIG EAST play. He also led the conference with 112 made 3-pointers and shot 41.6 percent from 3-point range in conference play.

Howard scored at least 25 points in 11 of Marquette’s 18 BIG EAST contests. That included a record-breaking 53-point performance at Creighton, which broke his own record from last season.

Other notable candidates were St. John’s Shamorie Ponds, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Villanova’s Phil Booth. It is the first time a Golden Eagle has won the award since Jae Crowder won it in 2012 and the second time a Golden Eagle has won it in program history.

Howard is also a finalist for several national awards including the Bob Cousy Award for the top point guard in the country and the Wooden Award for best overall player in college basketball.