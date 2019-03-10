The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Women’s lacrosse’s offense thrives in 19-8 win over Stetson

Maddie Adams, Sports Reporter|March 10, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Women’s lacrosse’s offense thrives in 19-8 win over Stetson

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marquette women’s lacrosse rebounded from its two-game losing streak Sunday, winning 19-8 against the Stetson Hatters.

The Golden Eagles led for the entire game, and senior Grace Gabriel had a hat trick fewer than five minutes into the game. Two of her first five goals came fewer than 10 seconds apart from each other. Junior Megan Menzuber and freshman Shea Garcia then scored goals to move Marquette’s lead to 5-0 seven minutes into the game.

Gabriel finished the game with four goals, all of which came in the first nine minutes. MU also had a clear advantage in possession in the first half.

Taylor Zuberer scored Stetson’s first goal of the day to put the Hatters on the scoreboard, but it took sophomore Caroline Stellar less than a minute to answer with another goal for Marquette. MU finished the first half with a 16-4 lead, and there was a running clock for much of the game.

The massive lead allowed head coach Meredith Black to play sophomore Sophia Leva at goal instead of junior captain Julianna Horning, who recorded two saves in the first half. Lindsey Hill also recorded her first career goal in the second half.

Redshirt freshman Lindsey Hill recorded the first goal after halftime, which was also her first career goal, in the fifth minute of the second half. This goal moved the score to 17-4, Marquette.

After this quick goal for the Golden Eagles, Stetson was able to score four goals and bring Marquette’s lead to 17-8, which stopped the running clock. Junior Bridget Danko then added two more goals to give Marquette a 19-8 lead.

Marquette (4-4) will continue its road swing Friday against Canisius at 2 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Women’s basketball eases past St. John’s in BIG EAST Quarterfinals
Women’s basketball eases past St. John’s in BIG EAST Quarterfinals
Women’s basketball tries to keep ‘underdog’ mentality heading into BIG EAST Tournament
Women’s basketball tries to keep ‘underdog’ mentality heading into BIG EAST Tournament
Three takeaways: Georgetown’s freshmen guards pose problems for No. 16 Marquette
Three takeaways: Georgetown’s freshmen guards pose problems for No. 16 Marquette
Men’s lacrosse loses third straight with key contributors suspended
Men’s lacrosse loses third straight with key contributors suspended
Men’s basketball loses fourth straight game, misses out on BIG EAST regular-season title
Men’s basketball loses fourth straight game, misses out on BIG EAST regular-season title

Other stories filed under Women's Lacrosse

Henry’s Peruvian mission trip, internship changed her professional path
Henry’s Peruvian mission trip, internship changed her professional path
Women’s lacrosse suffers blowout at High Point
Women’s lacrosse suffers blowout at High Point
Women’s lacrosse loses back-and-forth game against Ohio State
Women’s lacrosse loses back-and-forth game against Ohio State
Women’s lacrosse prepares for challenging matchup against Ohio State
Women’s lacrosse prepares for challenging matchup against Ohio State
Women’s lacrosse players connect with family through sport
Women’s lacrosse players connect with family through sport
Navigate Left
  • Women’s lacrosse’s offense thrives in 19-8 win over Stetson

    Sports

    Women’s basketball eases past St. John’s in BIG EAST Quarterfinals

  • Women’s lacrosse’s offense thrives in 19-8 win over Stetson

    Sports

    Women’s basketball tries to keep ‘underdog’ mentality heading into BIG EAST Tournament

  • Women’s lacrosse’s offense thrives in 19-8 win over Stetson

    Men's Basketball

    Three takeaways: Georgetown’s freshmen guards pose problems for No. 16 Marquette

  • Women’s lacrosse’s offense thrives in 19-8 win over Stetson

    Men's Lacrosse

    Men’s lacrosse loses third straight with key contributors suspended

  • Women’s lacrosse’s offense thrives in 19-8 win over Stetson

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball loses fourth straight game, misses out on BIG EAST regular-season title

  • Women’s lacrosse’s offense thrives in 19-8 win over Stetson

    Men's Basketball

    Heldt, Marotta make impact on Marquette men’s basketball culture

  • Women’s lacrosse’s offense thrives in 19-8 win over Stetson

    Men's Basketball

    Turnovers, late misses result in No. 16 Marquette’s third consecutive loss

  • Women’s lacrosse’s offense thrives in 19-8 win over Stetson

    Sports

    Hiedeman named BIG EAST Player of the Year

  • Women’s lacrosse’s offense thrives in 19-8 win over Stetson

    Men's Lacrosse

    Rolfing makes vlogs for men’s lacrosse

  • Women’s lacrosse’s offense thrives in 19-8 win over Stetson

    Sports

    Henry’s Peruvian mission trip, internship changed her professional path

Navigate Right