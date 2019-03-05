King’s injury status remains unknown

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Women’s basketball senior guard Danielle King had to be carried off the court at DJ Sokol Arena due to an apparent knee injury Friday night against Creighton. King did not return to the game.

King was seen on photos on Twitter Saturday and on the broadcast Sunday stretching and practicing with the team, but she did not play in the season finale against Providence March 3.

Team spokesperson Megan O’Shea declined to provide an update on King’s injury.

King’s incident took place exactly a week after Marquette senior forward Erika Davenport had a season-ending lower body injury Feb. 22, which ended her collegiate career.

Heading into BIG EAST Tournament play next week and NCAA Tournament action the following week, King’s status will be a crucial piece.

The 5-foot-5 point guard has been having a stellar season as the team’s floor general. The Chicago native is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season. She has also added 47 steals and an energetic presence on the defensive end of the floor.

King, who became the team’s newest 1,000-point scorer Nov. 9, is shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc this season. She is also one of two captains for Marquette’s senior-laden squad. Head coach Carolyn Kieger and teammates have described King as an excellent leader.