Women’s lacrosse loses back-and-forth game against Ohio State

Maddie Adams, Sports Reporter|March 1, 2019

Women’s lacrosse loses back-and-forth game against Ohio State

Marquette came up short at Ohio State Friday afternoon, losing 11-9 after a back-and-forth game.

Neither team led by more than two goals in the first half, and Marquette had a 5-4 lead at halftime. Marquette scored two goals within the first six minutes of the second half, including senior Grace Gabriel’s third goal of the day. MU had a 7-4 lead, but then Ohio State shut out the Golden Eagles for the next 10 minutes and went on a 4-0 run. Liza Hernandez scored three of the Buckeyes’ four goals.

Menzuber put an end to Ohio State’s 4-0 run with 13 minutes left and scored her second goal of the day to tie the game at 8-8, but two more goals for Ohio State made the score 10-8. Marquette senior Charlotte McGuire earned a hat trick after scoring MU’s final goal of the day with only four minutes left in the game, but no other Golden Eagle scored after that.

Ohio State midfielder Ali Beekhuizen scored 10 seconds after McGuire’s goal to give Ohio State an 11-9 lead.

Aside from scoring, Ohio State and Marquette had the same amount of saves, draw controls, and turnovers. The amount of shots and ground balls that each team had throughout the game only differed by only one.

Gabriel and McGuire led MU with three goals each.

Marquette (3-3) will continued its road trip on March 3 at High Point at 11 a.m.

