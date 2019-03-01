MUPD says no kidnapping, group chat message circulates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A group chat message circulated to students the night of Feb. 28 that said there was an attempted kidnapping on campus. It advised people not to walk alone.

Marquette University Police Department responded to a call at approximately 6 p.m. regarding a suspicious incident near 17th Street and Wells Street, Capt. Jeff Kranz said.

“(It was) involving two subjects who ultimately left the scene in different directions. A prompt investigation turned up no evidence or victim of a crime, and the subjects involved could not be located,” Kranz said in an email.

Kranz said MUPD investigated the alleged incident but did not receive any credible evidence to validate the information being circulated on campus.

“Marquette University Police Department is aware of inaccurate information being circulated on campus regarding safety issues,” Chris Stolarski, university spokesperson, said in an email. “Each alleged incident is being thoroughly investigated, and at this time, MUPD has found no credible evidence to validate any of the information being circulated.”

“MUPD’s investigations revealed that multiple individuals have made false reports to MUPD and circulated false information around campus about safety situations that never actually occurred,” Stolarski said in an email. “Lying to a law enforcement officer is a serious offense, and these individuals may face disorderly conduct charges through the criminal justice system.”

Kranz said ensuring a safe environment for all members of the campus community is MUPD’s top priority.

“In the event there is an active threat to campus, a safety alert is sent to students, faculty and staff,” Kranz said in an email. “A text notification is sent first, followed by an email with additional information about the incident.”

Stolarski said 80 trained public safety professionals work consistently to prevent and respond to incidents. He said MUPD’s safety infrastructure includes more than 1,100 cameras, 450 blue light emergency phones, a command center, campus wide text alert system, EagleEye safety app and a nationally recognized student safety program.

Anyone with direct information should contact MUPD at 414-288-6800.

This story is developing.