The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

MUPD confirms no kidnapping, group chat message circulates

Natallie St. Onge, Executive News Editor|March 1, 2019

Wire+stock+photo.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

MUPD confirms no kidnapping, group chat message circulates

Wire stock photo.

Wire stock photo.

Wire stock photo.

Wire stock photo.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A group chat message circulated to students the night of Feb. 28 that said there was an attempted kidnapping on campus. It advised people not to walk alone.

Marquette University Police Department responded to a call at approximately 6:00 p.m. regarding a suspicious incident near 17th Street and Wells Street, Capt. Jeffery Kranz said.

“(It was) involving two subjects who ultimately left the scene in different directions. A prompt investigation turned up no evidence or victim of a crime, and the subjects involved could not be located,” Kranz said in an email.

Kranz said MUPD investigated the alleged incident but did not receive any credible evidence to validate the information being circulated on campus.

“Anyone with direct information should reach out to MUPD at 414-288-6800, so we can conduct further investigation if warranted,” Kranz said in an email.

Kranz said ensuring a safe environment for all members of the campus community is MUPD’s top priority.

“In the event there is an active threat to campus, a safety alert is sent to students, faculty and staff,” Kranz said in an email. “A text notification is sent first, followed by an email with additional information about the incident.”

This story is developing.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Journalist Soledad O’Brien delivers Nieman Lecture
Journalist Soledad O’Brien delivers Nieman Lecture
EOP celebrates their 50th anniversary
EOP celebrates their 50th anniversary
LIMO hits student’s personal, rental cars within month
LIMO hits student’s personal, rental cars within month
Marquette’s Trinity Fellows Program is being recognized by the Peace Corps
Marquette’s Trinity Fellows Program is being recognized by the Peace Corps
‘Milwaukee 53206’ screens in Varsity Theatre
‘Milwaukee 53206’ screens in Varsity Theatre

Other stories filed under Wire Featured

Joe Daniels named acting dean for College of Business Administration
Joe Daniels named acting dean for College of Business Administration
McEwen prepares No. 10 Marquette for Paschall, other BIG EAST stars
McEwen prepares No. 10 Marquette for Paschall, other BIG EAST stars
Journalist Soledad O’Brien delivers Nieman Lecture
Journalist Soledad O’Brien delivers Nieman Lecture
Soledad O’Brien moderates diversity panel with President Lovell and students
Soledad O’Brien moderates diversity panel with President Lovell and students
Fifth annual Taste & Toast happy hour begins
Fifth annual Taste & Toast happy hour begins
Navigate Left
  • MUPD confirms no kidnapping, group chat message circulates

    Higher Education

    Journalist Soledad O’Brien delivers Nieman Lecture

  • MUPD confirms no kidnapping, group chat message circulates

    News

    EOP celebrates their 50th anniversary

  • MUPD confirms no kidnapping, group chat message circulates

    Crime & Safety

    LIMO hits student’s personal, rental cars within month

  • MUPD confirms no kidnapping, group chat message circulates

    News

    Marquette’s Trinity Fellows Program is being recognized by the Peace Corps

  • MUPD confirms no kidnapping, group chat message circulates

    News

    ‘Milwaukee 53206’ screens in Varsity Theatre

  • MUPD confirms no kidnapping, group chat message circulates

    News

    Justice in Action Conference opens a dialogue among students

  • MUPD confirms no kidnapping, group chat message circulates

    Higher Education

    Former USA Today Editor in Chief Joanne Lipman visits campus

  • MUPD confirms no kidnapping, group chat message circulates

    Higher Education

    Gov. Tony Evers goes ‘On the Issues’ at Marquette University Law School

  • MUPD confirms no kidnapping, group chat message circulates

    News

    Organizations collaborate to host event on Constitution

  • MUPD confirms no kidnapping, group chat message circulates

    Higher Education

    President of Jesuit Superiors of Africa and Madagascar speaks at Marquette

Navigate Right