MUPD confirms no kidnapping, group chat message circulates

A group chat message circulated to students the night of Feb. 28 that said there was an attempted kidnapping on campus. It advised people not to walk alone.

Marquette University Police Department responded to a call at approximately 6:00 p.m. regarding a suspicious incident near 17th Street and Wells Street, Capt. Jeffery Kranz said.

“(It was) involving two subjects who ultimately left the scene in different directions. A prompt investigation turned up no evidence or victim of a crime, and the subjects involved could not be located,” Kranz said in an email.

Kranz said MUPD investigated the alleged incident but did not receive any credible evidence to validate the information being circulated on campus.

“Anyone with direct information should reach out to MUPD at 414-288-6800, so we can conduct further investigation if warranted,” Kranz said in an email.

Kranz said ensuring a safe environment for all members of the campus community is MUPD’s top priority.

“In the event there is an active threat to campus, a safety alert is sent to students, faculty and staff,” Kranz said in an email. “A text notification is sent first, followed by an email with additional information about the incident.”

This story is developing.