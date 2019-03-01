The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Women’s lacrosse prepares for challenging matchup against Ohio State

Zoe Comerford, Assistant Sports Editor|March 1, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Women’s lacrosse prepares for challenging matchup against Ohio State

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marquette women’s lacrosse (3-2) heads to Ohio State Friday afternoon following a 19-15 comeback win against Kennesaw State.

Playing in Columbus will not be a breeze, though. This is the first meeting between Marquette and Ohio State, but the Golden Eagles are 1-7 against Big Ten opponents. The team is 0-5 against Northwestern and 1-2 against Michigan.

Ohio State senior Baley Parrott, a 5-foor-4 senior made the All Big-Ten Team last season and led the team with 35 goals. She was tied for eighth in the league with 2.33 goals per game and had 11 multi-point games. Ohio State junior Liza Hernandez, a 5-foot-5 junior, started in 10 games last season, finishing third on the team with 23 goals and fourth with 27 points. She had eight multi-point games.

In the goal, junior Jill Rizzo leads the Big Ten with 11 saves per game. The Queensbury, New York, native started all 15 games last season and led the NCAA with 12.47 saves per game. She finished her season with 187 saves, which was second in the Big Ten and eighth in conference.

The Buckeyes lead the Big Ten in ground balls and are fourth in the NCAA with 29.3 ground balls per game. They are seventh in the NCAA and first in the Big Ten with 14.8 caused turnovers per game as well.

“They’re fast and aggressive and they go to goal a lot. Our defense has to be ready for a lot of one (on) ones,” Black said. “Defense is a position that is a constant progress. … It’s a matter of finding connections with each other on the field to grow as a unit.”

Ohio State was ranked No. 8 in the Inside Lacrosse Poll at one point last season, but a five-game losing streak prevented the Buckeyes from making their third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Buckeyes, who are 3-1 on the season, have played similar teams as the Golden Eagles. Ohio State’s season opener was at the University of Cincinnati, beating them 16-6. Marquette lost 22-18 against the Bearcats Feb. 15.

Both teams beat Detroit Mercy, and both lost to Notre Dame. The Golden Eagles fell to the Fighting Irish during their season opener Feb. 8, 19-4. The Buckeyes did a bit better against the No. 20-ranked Fighting Irish, losing only 19-10 Feb. 22.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Samuels’ career night delays Marquette’s BIG EAST title aspirations
Samuels’ career night delays Marquette’s BIG EAST title aspirations
McEwen prepares No. 10 Marquette for Paschall, other BIG EAST stars
McEwen prepares No. 10 Marquette for Paschall, other BIG EAST stars
Courcelle makes huge strides after position switch
Courcelle makes huge strides after position switch
Women’s lacrosse players connect with family through sport
Women’s lacrosse players connect with family through sport
Blockton’s collegiate success starts with upbringing, coaching at Dominican
Blockton’s collegiate success starts with upbringing, coaching at Dominican

Other stories filed under Women's Lacrosse

Women’s lacrosse players connect with family through sport
Women’s lacrosse players connect with family through sport
Women’s lacrosse beats Kennesaw State 19-15 despite lethargic start
Women’s lacrosse beats Kennesaw State 19-15 despite lethargic start
Women’s lacrosse bonds over blue duck
Women’s lacrosse bonds over blue duck
Garcia impresses coaches in freshman debut
Garcia impresses coaches in freshman debut
Women’s lacrosse dominates against Detroit Mercy
Women’s lacrosse dominates against Detroit Mercy
Navigate Left
  • Women’s lacrosse prepares for challenging matchup against Ohio State

    Men's Basketball

    Samuels’ career night delays Marquette’s BIG EAST title aspirations

  • Women’s lacrosse prepares for challenging matchup against Ohio State

    Men's Basketball

    McEwen prepares No. 10 Marquette for Paschall, other BIG EAST stars

  • Women’s lacrosse prepares for challenging matchup against Ohio State

    Men's Lacrosse

    Courcelle makes huge strides after position switch

  • Women’s lacrosse prepares for challenging matchup against Ohio State

    Sports

    Women’s lacrosse players connect with family through sport

  • Women’s lacrosse prepares for challenging matchup against Ohio State

    Sports

    Blockton’s collegiate success starts with upbringing, coaching at Dominican

  • Women’s lacrosse prepares for challenging matchup against Ohio State

    Sports

    Lott makes strides offensively, maintains starting spot

  • Women’s lacrosse prepares for challenging matchup against Ohio State

    Men's Track & Field

    Armstrong wins third consecutive BIG EAST indoor title, has high hopes for nationals

  • Women’s lacrosse prepares for challenging matchup against Ohio State

    Sports

    Women’s basketball secures share of BIG EAST title

  • Women’s lacrosse prepares for challenging matchup against Ohio State

    Men's Lacrosse

    Men’s lacrosse suffers first loss of season to Detroit Mercy

  • Women’s lacrosse prepares for challenging matchup against Ohio State

    Sports

    Women’s lacrosse beats Kennesaw State 19-15 despite lethargic start

Navigate Right