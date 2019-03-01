Joe Daniels named acting dean for College of Business Administration

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Joe Daniels, chair and professor of economics in the College of Business Administration, was named acting Dean for the College of Business Administration in a Feb. 28 news release.

Daniels will assume the role May 20. Daniels will succeed Dean Brian Till, who announced he would step down at the end of the semester for a year-long sabbatical.

“I have called the College of Business Administration home for nearly my entire career, and I’m honored to step in as acting Keyes Dean at this key moment in our future,” Daniels said in the release. “The college is fortunate to have such a dedicated and visionary faculty and staff—together we will continue to dream big and achieve great things.”

Acting Provost Kimo Ah Yun said Daniels is an ideal individual to help the college build on its momentum and advance its visions of becoming a “destination business school,” according to the release.

“Over his nearly 30 years at Marquette, Dr. Daniels has demonstrated not only strong, progressive leadership in the College of Business Administration, but also a dedication to the university’s mission, vision and values,” acting Provost Kimo Ah Yun said in the release.

Along with teaching international currency markets and international trade, Daniels is also the co-director of the Center for Applied Economics. He currently serves on the University Financial Planning and Review Committee, the Dean’s Executive Council for the College of Business Administration, and the Dean’s Advisory Council for the College of Arts & Sciences.