Three takeaways: Men’s basketball moves to first place in BIG EAST with win over Butler

Daniel Macias, Assistant Sports Editor|February 21, 2019

Three takeaways: Men's basketball moves to first place in BIG EAST with win over Butler

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Despite trailing for almost the entire first half, Marquette pulled off a 79-69 win over Butler Wednesday night. Here are three takeaways from the win:

Marquette moves atop BIG EAST

With Marquette’s win and Villanova’s 85-73 loss to Georgetown, Marquette is in sole possession of first place in the BIG EAST for the first time this season.

With a win against Villanova on Feb. 27, the Golden Eagles could gain more breathing room for seeding in the BIG EAST Tournament.

 

Theo John provides stabilizing force for Marquette

With junior guard Markus Howard heavily guarded, sophomore center Theo John capitalized. John was highly efficient, going 6 of 7 from the field. John also picked up a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He also had three blocks.

“(Marquette’s) big guys did a better job in the second half of corralling and affecting the rim,” Butler head coach LaVall Jordan said. “We had opportunities right at the rim, and we missed it.”

 

Jamal Cain plays more significant role off bench

Sophomore forward Jamal Cain played 14 minutes against Butler which is the most minutes he’s played since Dec. 28.

He finished with five points, four rebounds and two steals. That included a timely 3-pointer that gave Marquette a 43-42 lead with 13:19 left.

“To Jamal’s credit he’s maintained just a really good attitude,” head coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “When you have a guy whose heart and mind is in the right place even though things aren’t necessarily going their way, when they get their opportunity they capitalize. Jamal has earned minutes, and it all stems from the fact that he’s had a great, great, attitude.”

 

Quote of the night: Regarding Sam Hauser’s dunk, Wojciechowski jokingly said: “It wouldn’t have won the dunk contest.”

Stat of the night: While Markus Howard put up 28 points in 40 minutes, he also had seven turnovers.

Up next: Marquette takes on Providence in Rhode Island at 11 a.m. Central Time.

