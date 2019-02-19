Gov. Tony Evers goes ‘On the Issues’ at Marquette University Law School

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Gov. Tony Evers discussed higher education costs, tax cuts, transportation needs and criminal justice during “On the Issues with Mike Gousha” today at the Marquette University Law School. Evers also talked about the legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin.

The topics centered around the state budget that Evers will be presenting in late February. Evers said his budget involves spending $1.4 million on education.

“It’s not just about how much money is distributed, but how it is distributed,” Evers said.

His education proposal will also involve increasing support for kids with special needs.

Evers said he wants this budget proposal to help “people that struggle to have that extra lift.” He explained that the current system has a fatal flaw in that it is not funded in a way that’s sustainable.

Evers also discussed fixing current roads for transportation.

During his campaign, Evers proposed to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, Gousha said.

Evers said it was a slow process and though the goal is still $15 an hour, he doesn’t think it will be met in the next two years. However, an increased minimum wage is on the budget.

Gousha asked about the governor’s future plans regarding the legalization of medical marijuana as well as his thoughts on recreational marijuana.

“I don’t see this as a Republican versus Democrat problem,” Evers said. He said that being a cancer survivor himself, he is in support of the legalization of medical marijuana and will push for it in his budget.

According to the American Cancer Society, marijuana can help relieve pain and nausea, reduce inflammation, and can act as an antioxidant.

Evers said he is in support of recreational marijuana, but that it wasn’t going to happen right now.

Evers explained that the legalization of marijuana could also aid in improving the criminal justice system and that possession of 25 grams or less of marijuana could even be taken off one’s record in the future.

Additionally, Gousha questioned Evers on Milwaukee’s lead pipe and water quality issues. Evers said $70 million would be given to correct these issues.

Evers said the water quality is a common ground issue that affects many people in Wisconsin and he has made clean water a priority.