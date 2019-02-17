The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Women’s basketball rebounds after first BIG EAST loss

Dan Avington, Sports Reporter|February 17, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Women’s basketball rebounds after first BIG EAST loss

Photo by Elena Fiegen

Photo by Elena Fiegen

Photo by Elena Fiegen

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After suffering its first BIG EAST loss against St. John’s on Friday, No. 8 Marquette women’s basketball took down Seton Hall 109-63 Sunday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles had a tough time breaking away from the Pirates early on, and the game was kept close for a majority of the first quarter.

Seniors Erika Davenport and Allazia Blockton both got into early foul trouble, so neither put up any points in the first half, but Marquette had a 49-26 lead at halftime.

Marquette then outscored the Pirates 60-37 in the second half with MU’s starters on the bench for the majority of the fourth quarter.

After an abysmal night on Friday where she only had three points, senior guard Natisha Hiedeman bounced back incredibly. The 5-foot-8 guard contributed 34 points and five rebounds against the Pirates.

Senior Danielle King had yet another big game, scoring 20 points and 12 assists. Sophomore guard Selena Lott continued her hot streak, contributing 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting. Junior Isabelle Spingola had nine points and six rebounds in her first start of the season.

For Seton Hall, Desiree Elmore led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds, and guard Inja Butina contributed 13 points.

Marquette (22-4, 13-1 BIG EAST) will head back home to take on Butler Friday at 7 p.m. Central Time.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Women’s basketball suffers first BIG EAST loss

After leading for almost the entire game, No. 8 Marquette women's basketball lost its first BIG EAST game against St. John's 81-74 Friday night. It en...

Balanced offense helps men’s lacrosse outlast Jacksonville
Balanced offense helps men’s lacrosse outlast Jacksonville
Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati
Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati
Howard’s 36-point performance helps No. 10 Marquette overcome DePaul’s post attack
Howard’s 36-point performance helps No. 10 Marquette overcome DePaul’s post attack
Improved defense helps No. 8 Marquette
Improved defense helps No. 8 Marquette

Other stories filed under Women's Basketball

Women’s basketball suffers first BIG EAST loss

After leading for almost the entire game, No. 8 Marquette women's basketball lost its first BIG EAST game against St. John's 81-74 Friday night. It en...

Improved defense helps No. 8 Marquette
Improved defense helps No. 8 Marquette
Women’s basketball dominates Villanova on National Marquette Day weekend
Women’s basketball dominates Villanova on National Marquette Day weekend
Davenport records 1000th career rebound in win over Georgetown
Davenport records 1000th career rebound in win over Georgetown
Dahling leads women’s basketball from bench
Dahling leads women’s basketball from bench
Navigate Left

  • Sports

    Women’s basketball suffers first BIG EAST loss

  • Women’s basketball rebounds after first BIG EAST loss

    Men's Lacrosse

    Balanced offense helps men’s lacrosse outlast Jacksonville

  • Women’s basketball rebounds after first BIG EAST loss

    Sports

    Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati

  • Women’s basketball rebounds after first BIG EAST loss

    Men's Basketball

    Howard’s 36-point performance helps No. 10 Marquette overcome DePaul’s post attack

  • Women’s basketball rebounds after first BIG EAST loss

    Sports

    Improved defense helps No. 8 Marquette

  • Women’s basketball rebounds after first BIG EAST loss

    Men's Basketball

    Selection committee gives men’s basketball No. 3 seed in first bracket update

  • Women’s basketball rebounds after first BIG EAST loss

    Sports

    Miller provides vocal leadership for 2019 women’s lacrosse

  • Women’s basketball rebounds after first BIG EAST loss

    Golf

    Marquette golf eyes start to spring 2019 season

  • Women’s basketball rebounds after first BIG EAST loss

    Men's Track & Field

    Terrance Howard looks to leave legacy at Marquette

  • Women’s basketball rebounds after first BIG EAST loss

    Men's Lacrosse

    Fleming, Patterson make crucial contributions to attack line

Navigate Right