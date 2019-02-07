The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

National Marquette Day pep rally moved to Al McGuire Center

John Steppe, Executive Sports Editor|February 7, 2019

Fans+celebrate+National+Marquette+Day+Feb.+3+as+Marquette+men%27s+basketball+hosted+Providence.+Wire+stock+photo.
Back to Article
Back to Article

National Marquette Day pep rally moved to Al McGuire Center

Fans celebrate National Marquette Day Feb. 3 as Marquette men's basketball hosted Providence. Wire stock photo.

Fans celebrate National Marquette Day Feb. 3 as Marquette men's basketball hosted Providence. Wire stock photo.

Fans celebrate National Marquette Day Feb. 3 as Marquette men's basketball hosted Providence. Wire stock photo.

Fans celebrate National Marquette Day Feb. 3 as Marquette men's basketball hosted Providence. Wire stock photo.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Friday’s annual National Marquette Day pep rally will be in the Al McGuire Center due to inclement weather, the university announced in a release Thursday afternoon.

The rally, which will start at 6 p.m., was initially supposed to be in Parking Lot D on the corner of Wells and 13th streets, but forecasts projected temperatures in the single digits.

It will lead into the Marquette women’s basketball game at 7 p.m. against Georgetown. Rachel Lindsay, who was a personality on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and “The Bachelor,” will host the pep rally.

Hot chocolate and s’more bars will be served at the Al. National Marquette Day will be the following day, as No. 10 Marquette men’s basketball hosts No. 14 Villanova.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

About the Writer
John Steppe, Executive Sports Editor

John Steppe is the executive sports editor for the Marquette Wire. He is a junior majoring in journalism and double-minoring in digital media and Spanish....

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Arts & Entertainment

National Marquette Day special | Marquette Lately

See more from last night's taping: ...

Chocolate Five-O still a favorite among students
Chocolate Five-O still a favorite among students
Naturals crowned ICCA quarterfinal champs
Naturals crowned ICCA quarterfinal champs
Hype builds around Marquette’s biggest holiday
Hype builds around Marquette’s biggest holiday
Faculty workshop will celebrate new exhibit
Faculty workshop will celebrate new exhibit

Other stories filed under Sports

Men’s basketball suffers first loss at Fiserv Forum despite late comeback
Men’s basketball suffers first loss at Fiserv Forum despite late comeback
PREVIEW: Men’s lacrosse is No. 19 for 2019
PREVIEW: Men’s lacrosse is No. 19 for 2019
PREVIEW: Gabriel leads women’s lacrosse after successful 2018 season
PREVIEW: Gabriel leads women’s lacrosse after successful 2018 season
Dahling leads women’s basketball from bench
Dahling leads women’s basketball from bench
Men’s basketball looks to avenge St. John’s loss
Men’s basketball looks to avenge St. John’s loss
Navigate Left

  • Arts & Entertainment

    National Marquette Day special | Marquette Lately

  • National Marquette Day pep rally moved to Al McGuire Center

    Arts & Entertainment

    Chocolate Five-O still a favorite among students

  • National Marquette Day pep rally moved to Al McGuire Center

    Arts & Entertainment

    Naturals crowned ICCA quarterfinal champs

  • National Marquette Day pep rally moved to Al McGuire Center

    Arts & Entertainment

    Hype builds around Marquette’s biggest holiday

  • National Marquette Day pep rally moved to Al McGuire Center

    Arts & Entertainment

    Faculty workshop will celebrate new exhibit

  • National Marquette Day pep rally moved to Al McGuire Center

    Arts & Entertainment

    Seniors strive to eat pasta with 526 new people

  • National Marquette Day pep rally moved to Al McGuire Center

    Arts & Entertainment

    Great Lakes Pet Expo celebrates 15th year

  • National Marquette Day pep rally moved to Al McGuire Center

    Arts & Entertainment

    Jesse McCartney comes to The Rave Friday

  • National Marquette Day pep rally moved to Al McGuire Center

    Arts & Entertainment

    Study abroad students return, adjust to campus changes

  • National Marquette Day pep rally moved to Al McGuire Center

    Arts & Entertainment

    Fashion Friday: Dressing to Impress in MKE Winters

Navigate Right