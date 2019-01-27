Hiedeman paces Marquette in blowout over Butler

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Another day means the chance for another blowout victory for No. 10 Marquette. Even against the second-ranked team in the BIG EAST, the Golden Eagles showcased their dominance, defeating the Butler Bulldogs 87-58 at Hinkle Fieldhouse Sunday afternoon.

Despite an early 10-2 Marquette lead, Butler remained in the game for most of the first half. Butler trailed by only three at the end of the first quarter and hit six consecutive shots to tie the game at 29-29, prompting a timeout from Marquette head coach Carolyn Kieger. The Golden Eagles then went on a 7-2 run to finish the half with a 36-31 lead.

Then Marquette pulled away in the third quarter, opening the frame on a 12-0 run on 4-for-4 shooting to expand their lead to 48-31. By the end of the period, the Golden Eagles’ lead ballooned to 22.

Senior guard Natisha Hiedeman led the Golden Eagles in the blowout with 21 points on 50-percent shooting from the field. She was also 5 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Fellow senior Allazia Blockton, who scored her 2000th career point Friday, had another good day with 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

In addition to the big days from Blockton and Hiedeman, there were crucial contributions from fellow seniors Erika Davenport, Danielle King and Amani Wilborn.

Davenport totaled six points and nine rebounds while also playing crucial defense against Butler center Tori Schickel.

King showcased her skills as the squad’s true point guard, putting up seven points, five rebounds and five assists. Wilborn added 13 points, including nine from the free-throw line.

For Butler, junior guard Kristen Spolyar led the way with 13 points, while freshman Emilia Sexton added 11 points.

The Golden Eagles will complete their road swing Sunday at DePaul. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m.