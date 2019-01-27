Three cars crash in front of The Commons

Three cars crashed in front of The Commons.

Three vehicles were involved in a car crash in front of The Commons Sunday afternoon.

Marquette University Police Department responded to the incident. A minor injury was reported and was treated on the scene, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski said.

Stolarski said it was a two-vehicle collision, and he said one of the vehicles struck a legally parked car.

This story was updated at 2:53 p.m. and is developing.