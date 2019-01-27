The student news site of Marquette University

Three cars crash in front of The Commons

Natallie St. Onge, Executive News Editor|January 27, 2019

Three cars crashed in front of The Commons.

Photo by Natallie St. Onge

Photo by Natallie St. Onge

Photo by Natallie St. Onge

Three vehicles were involved in a car crash in front of The Commons Sunday afternoon.

Marquette University Police Department responded to the incident. A minor injury was reported and was treated on the scene, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski said.

Stolarski said it was a two-vehicle collision, and he said one of the vehicles struck a legally parked car.

This story was updated at 2:53 p.m. and is developing.

