Three cars crash in front of The Commons
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Three vehicles were involved in a car crash in front of The Commons Sunday afternoon.
Marquette University Police Department responded to the incident. A minor injury was reported and was treated on the scene, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski said.
Stolarski said it was a two-vehicle collision, and he said one of the vehicles struck a legally parked car.
This story was updated at 2:53 p.m. and is developing.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.