Board of Trustees approves six new programs

Alex Garner, News Reporter|January 29, 2019

Board of Trustees approves six new programs

Marquette University’s Board of Trustees approved six new graduate programs that will be offered in the 2019-2020 academic year, according to a university news brief.

The new programs include master programs of science in accounting analytics, criminal justice data analytics, sports and exercise analytics, management and healthcare administration, as well as a Ph.D. in computer science programs and a specialization in health systems leadership.

Acting provost Kimo Ah Yun said in an email that he is excited that several of the programs are interdisciplinary.  

“It’s great to see our colleges collaborate to create innovative new curricula that better prepare our students,” Ah Yun said. “For instance, the Ph.D. in Computer Science features interdisciplinary research opportunities in bioinformatics, data science, health informatics and computer education, and will provide students with a very in-demand set of skills and leadership experiences.”

Brendan Patnode, a sophomore in the College of Business Administration, said he thinks a lot of people will be interested in the Ph.D. in computer science program.

“I think (it’s) a brilliant idea, especially with it being with the 4-5 year program that has become really popular,” Patnode said. “There’s less confusion about what you need to do, (which) just makes everything simpler and easier.”

Ah Yun said Marquette is looking at new ways of making the Jesuit educational experience more accessible to non-traditional students.

“Our new M.S. in Sports and Exercise Analytics and M.S. in Criminal Justice Data Analytics are offered in a hybrid format, with some courses available online,” Ah Yun said. “In order to be successful, we need to adapt to meet the needs of our students, and this sort of flexible delivery model is one way we’re doing that.”

Macie Robinson, a freshman in the College of Health Sciences, said she is impressed with the master in sports and exercise analytics program.

“I think it’ll be super beneficial because part of being an exercise science major is learning how to analyze an athlete’s body,” Robinson said. “I feel like knowing the data analytics side and knowing how to use technology to get those measurements is really good.”

Robinson added that she thinks students going into the M.S. in sports and exercise analytics program will have a better understanding of how to approach rehabilitation because they will have the additional technological knowledge.

Ah Yun said a new academic program is assessed on several criteria.

New degrees and majors start with a concept paper that showcases how the program is consistent with the mission of Marquette, how it advances Marquette’s strategic initiatives, whether it can be delivered with the highest degree of academic quality, how it will be distinctive from other university offerings and whether it will be sustainable, among other criteria,” Ah Yun said.

Ah Yun said after the dean of the respective college reviews the concept paper and submits it to the Office of the Provost, a request for a formal proposal is made.

“That proposal, which includes budget, marketing analysis, curriculum and other elements goes through review by the University Board of Undergraduate or Graduate Studies (depending on the level of the program) and University Academic Senate before going to the Provost, President and Board of Trustees for final approval,” Ah Yun said.

Ah Yun said the university is always looking for ways to respond to student interest and market demands in order to successfully prepare students to excel when they go out into the workforce.

