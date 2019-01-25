Blockton becomes first 2,000-point scorer in Marquette basketball history

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Senior guard Allazia Blockton can add one more accolade to her resume: the first 2,000-point scorer in Marquette basketball history.

“It’s incredible,” head coach Carolyn Kieger said. “It’s incredible for her. It’s incredible for our program. … No surprise that she’s gotten 2,000, and counting.”

Blockton scored her 2,000th career point at the 2:50 mark of the third quarter against Xavier Friday night.

“It just shows that all my hard work has paid off,” Blockton said. “It’s been a long four years, and I’ve been working so hard, so to be the first player to ever score 2,000 points at Marquette is just a blessing.”

Senior guard Danielle King had a good look a few feet away from the basket. She instead passed it to Blockton, who was also open, for an easy bucket a few feet away.

“I knew (I scored 2,000), but I was like, ‘Let me hurry up and get back on defense,’” Blockton said. “It was kind of like a flurry.”

A couple minutes later, Blockton checked out of the game, quickly met by a bear hug from Kieger.

Kieger and Blockton both gave credit to Blockton’s teammates for finding her, just like how Hiedeman did on Blockton’s history-making bucket.

“They pass me the ball. They keep me pumped up,” Blockton said. “They keep me working hard.”

Her 2,000th career point came despite missing five games earlier this year with an ankle injury.

“I’ve been working hard these last couple of weeks just trying to get my body back healthy again,” Blockton said.

Blockton credited Kieger for keeping her spirits up during the injury process.

“She’s been on me. She’s intense, and she’s been a big reason why I was able to come back so fast,” Blockton said. “She’s been keeping my spirits high.”

Friday’s game was the first time Blockton could play without any minute restrictions.

“She looked the best that she has looked in a long time,” Kieger said.

This accomplishment joins a long list of feats for Blockton in her first three-and-a-half years. She is the reigning BIG EAST Player of the Year, a two-time unanimous BIG EAST First Team honoree and the team’s all-time leading scorer.

She surpassed Krystal Ellis as the program’s leading scorer Dec. 9 against Northwestern.

The focus is clear moving forward after the 2,000-point milestone: keep improving.

“I’m glad she was out there to get it and get that 2,000 off her back, so now she can just relax and enjoy it and keep getting better,” Kieger said.