The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Netflix may prohibit user password sharing

Colin Landers, Arts & Entertainment Reporter|January 22, 2019

Tech+company%2C+Synamedia%2C+unveiled+a+software+that+would+stop+password+sharing+on+streaming+sites+such+as+Netflix.+%0APhoto+via+wikimedia+Commons
Back to Article
Back to Article

Netflix may prohibit user password sharing

Tech company, Synamedia, unveiled a software that would stop password sharing on streaming sites such as Netflix. Photo via wikimedia Commons

Tech company, Synamedia, unveiled a software that would stop password sharing on streaming sites such as Netflix. Photo via wikimedia Commons

Tech company, Synamedia, unveiled a software that would stop password sharing on streaming sites such as Netflix. Photo via wikimedia Commons

Tech company, Synamedia, unveiled a software that would stop password sharing on streaming sites such as Netflix. Photo via wikimedia Commons

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






This year at the Consumer Technology Association’s electronics show, U.K. tech company Synamedia revealed the development of new software aiming to put an end to password sharing on streaming services like Netflix. 

The software uses artificial intelligence to track account activity and determine who the paying subscriber is and who is using the account for free. Once it is determined that more people are using the account than paying for it, the software can restrict access for those not paying until the original subscriber pays an additional fee for other users.

The software takes family accounts into consideration, but the main aim is to crack down on the estimated 13.7 million people using accounts they don’t actually pay for. Because of that population not paying, research firm Magid estimates Netflix is losing $135 million per year in missed subscriptions.

For Ben Heigl, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, Netflix’s potential crackdown on password sharing will not affect his access, but will affect a friend who uses Heigl’s account.

“He really doesn’t use Netflix often, so it doesn’t make much sense for him to pay full price for something he uses a few times a month,” Heigl said.

He said he hopes to keep his friend on his account.

“If Netflix is a billion-dollar corporation, I doubt I’ll find a way around it,” Heigl said.

Netflix has known about the issue of password sharing, but has remained mostly indifferent on the subject, according to its Terms of Use. Instead, Netflix has put its focus and money into original content that boosts subscription numbers. With major original releases like “Bird Box” in the fourth quarter of 2018, Netflix reported 8.8 million new subscribers joining in that time.

While the company is rising in subscribers, CNN Business reported that Netflix spent and borrowed $2.9 billion in 2018, and the company plans on doing the same in 2019. This money goes to funding original content. However, Netflix must begin to turn a higher profit to offset debt, according to CNN. 

I think my friend would probably still let me have access,” Zach Belyaev, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said. “But if it doesn’t end up working, I’d probably consider (getting my own account).”  

Netflix is not the only business that will potentially restrict password sharing. Research figures from Parks Associates project a revenue loss of $1.2 billion for all streaming services due to password sharing, so Synamedia’s software could become an industry norm.

There is no timetable for implementation of this software, however. Synamedia said it is testing the software with some TV providers, but did not announce which ones.  

For Austin Larson, a freshman in the College of Engineering, password sharing isn’t as much of a problem, even though he currently uses a friend’s account.

“(Netflix) should care, but at the end of the day if they let a couple slip through the cracks, it’s not the end of the world for them,” Larson said.

Like many others, Larson said he still wants his Netflix, even if that means paying for his own account.

“I’d have to get my own if it came to it,” he added.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Arts & Entertainment

Law Student goes viral for Hall & Oates dance
Law Student goes viral for Hall & Oates dance
Milwaukee Museum Week features 17 locations
Milwaukee Museum Week features 17 locations
Slice of Ice provides unique skating experience
Slice of Ice provides unique skating experience
Winter Flurry rebrands as Welcome Back Weekend
Winter Flurry rebrands as Welcome Back Weekend
Students react to first hostless Oscars since 1989
Students react to first hostless Oscars since 1989
Navigate Left
  • Netflix may prohibit user password sharing

    Arts & Entertainment

    Law Student goes viral for Hall & Oates dance

  • Netflix may prohibit user password sharing

    Arts & Entertainment

    Milwaukee Museum Week features 17 locations

  • Netflix may prohibit user password sharing

    Arts & Entertainment

    Slice of Ice provides unique skating experience

  • Netflix may prohibit user password sharing

    Arts & Entertainment

    Winter Flurry rebrands as Welcome Back Weekend

  • Netflix may prohibit user password sharing

    Arts & Entertainment

    Students react to first hostless Oscars since 1989

  • Netflix may prohibit user password sharing

    Arts & Entertainment

    Top 10 Albums of 2018

  • Netflix may prohibit user password sharing

    Arts & Entertainment

    Students look ahead to spring semester abroad

  • Netflix may prohibit user password sharing

    Arts & Entertainment

    Gospel Choir to hold Christmas Concert Friday

  • Netflix may prohibit user password sharing

    Arts & Entertainment

    WIN hosts Holiday Paint and Sip at 707 Hub

  • Netflix may prohibit user password sharing

    Arts & Entertainment

    MUSG Speaker Series features Dascha Polanco

Navigate Right